Ralph “Rudy” Shields
June 15, 1940-August 6, 2021
Ralph “Rudy” Shields, 81, passed away Friday Aug. 6, 2021 at Sidney Health Center in Sidney, Montana.
Rudy was born on June 15, 1940, to William and Irene (MacKinnon) Shields in Saskatchewan, Canada.
Rudy is survived by; his son, Tim (Missy) Shields of Savage, Montana; his grandchildren, Chris (Jayce) of Miles City, Montana, Amy of California, Travis (Jackie) of Reno, Nevada, Cody (Jade) of Tulare, South Dakota and Lane of Savage; his great grandchildren, Avery, Rhett and Maren, and two more on the way.
Cards can be sent to the family at 414 Ulch St. in Savage, MT 59262.
No services are being planned for Rudy, as were his wishes. Rudy will be cremated.
Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.