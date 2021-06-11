Randal Charles Noyes
1950-2021
On the morning of May 22, 2021, Randal Charles Noyes passed away at the age of 71.
Randy was born in Fairview, Montana, in 1950 to Irwin and Marilyn (Stewart) Noyes.
He studied music at the University of Montana at Missoula and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Secondary Music Education from Dickinson State University in 1974.
While attending Dickinson State, he met Mary (DeMotte) Noyes, who he married in December 1973.
They moved to Sherwood Park, Alberta, and raised one daughter, Elise DeMotte Noyes, who he was so very proud of.
He taught music for several years, then pursued a career as a technical writer for the engineering industry, as well as publishing his own work as an author. His book, Noyes Notes… on Transposition: A Transposition Method for Wind Musicians was republished in 2018 and remains available.
Randy was passionate about his Christian faith, trumpet and brass performance, teaching, learning, storytelling, and his home communities both in Sherwood Park and Fairview.
He was a proud member of the American Federation of Musicians (Edmonton Association, Local 390 Branch) and the International Trumpet Guild, having been a lifelong musician.
He had many mentors throughout his career, about whom he loved to share a tale or two. He had an eager laugh, a big grin, a kind heart, and always had time for “one more story”.
Randy was preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn, and his father, Irwin.
He is survived by his daughter Elise, his sister Kersti, and his ex-wife Mary.
A memorial of his life will be scheduled at a future date, once additional COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Memorials may be sent to The Fairview Community Foundation, P.O. Box 353, Fairview, Montana, USA 59221 or fairviewcommunityfoundation.org/