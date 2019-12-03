Funeral services for Randy Haber, 66, of Fairview are at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Fairview, MT with Father Jim O'Neil officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. at Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Randy passed away Sunday morning, December 1, 2019, at his home in Fairview, MT.
