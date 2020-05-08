Randy Clay Gebhardt, 64,
Randy Clay Gebhardt, 64, of Fergus Falls, Minn., passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, with his wife by his side.
Randy was born Jan. 31, 1956, in Sidney, Mont. to Verlin (Rex) and Mary (Hafemann) Gebhardt. He grew up in the Sidney and Savage, Mont. area and graduated from Savage High School in 1974. Later in life, he attended MSU-Northern in Havre, Mont. where he received his Associate Degree in Water Quality, an accomplishment he was extremely proud of.
He met and married the love of his life, Tamara, in 1978 and they made their home in Montana until 1995, when they moved to Minnesota. He loved fishing, tent “glamping,” furniture refinishing and woodworking, and was described by friends and family as a quiet, kind soul. But beneath beat the heart of a fierce warrior who battled Crohn’s disease and pancreatic cancer with strength and grace.
Randy is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Tamara (Matthews) Gebhardt; son, Kevin (Jen) Skachenko of Dickinson, N.D.; mother, Mary (Hafemann) Gebhardt of Bridger, Mont.; sisters, Luella (Gary) Schow of Savage, Mont., Peggy (Don) Stevens of Mission, Texas, Cindy (Jim) Stevens of Bridger, Mont., Tammy (Duke) Torpy of Billings, Mont., and Donna (Paul) Malczewski of Woodland Park, Colo.; maternal grandmother, Luella Hafemann, 101, of Lambert, Mont.; father-in-law, Glen Matthews of Fergus Falls, Minn.; goddaughter, Maranda Olson of St. Cloud, Minn., and many sisters and brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews whose lives he left such an impression on.
He was preceded in death by his father, Verlin (Rex) Gebhardt; nephew, Gary Schow Jr., mother-in-law, Grace (Marsden) Matthews.
A graveside service to celebrate his life will be held later in the summer in Fergus Falls, Minn.
Memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
