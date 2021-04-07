Randy Propp, 63, passed away at the University of Denver Hospital in Aurora, Colorado on March 2, 2021.
Randolph Samuel Propp was born August 1, 1957 in Sidney, Montana to Herman and Mary (Buxbaum) Propp. He grew up on the family farm north of Sidney. Growing up on the farm was a busy life for Randy. He graduated from Sidney High School in 1975.
After graduation he worked for a seismograph crew, eventually moving to Gillette, Wyoming where he lived for the last 38 years. He was a jack of all trades.
He had a beautiful tenor voice, sometimes singing a few songs with his brothers Richard and Jim. He also sang in church with his sister-in-law, Sharon Propp.
Randy’s health had been declining for the last several years. His last generous act was to donate his cornea.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Loretta; infant brothers, Jacob, Mark and Thomas; three nephews, Jacob, Paul Propp, Therein Zipler and Joseph Smith; his sister-in-law, Sharon Propp; and his best friend, Lexie of Gillette, Wyoming.
Surviving him are Cynthia Vickers, Richard (debbie) Propp, James Propp of Sidney, Robert Propp of Fairview and Joe (Cheryl) Kelly of Arvada, Colorado.
The family wants to thank his friends, Steve, Robin and Onna of Gillette, Wyoming for taking good care of him.
‘Til we meet again, Randy, we miss and love you.
Memorial service for Randy Propp will be held at the Ebenezer Congregational Church Saturday, April 17 at 2 p.m. with Pastor David Meehan officiating. Interment will be at a later date in Richland Memorial Park Cemetery.