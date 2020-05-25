Rebecca Diane Petrik was born in Sidney, Mont. on Sept. 22, 1954 to J.T. Petrik, Jr. and Joan (Evanson) Petrik. She died in Richardson, Texas on May 4, 2020 at the age of 65.
Becky graduated from Sidney Senior High School (Montana) in 1972. She attended Concordia College at Moorhead (Minnesota) and graduated in 1976 with a Bachelors degree in Elementary Education. She earned her Masters degree from University of North Texas in 1987.
Her career was marked by a deep commitment to early childhood education, beginning with kindergarten teaching positions in Marinette, Wisc. and Plano, Texas. In 1980 she began work as a teacher in the Brookhaven College Child Development Lab School.
In 1982 she became Director of the Child Development Laboratory School, and served in that position until 1989. In subsequent years she taught classes at the college as an adjunct faculty member.
For the following 26 years she worked at the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas, first as Child Care Specialist, then as an Associate VP of Child Care Services, and finally as Grant Manager until her retirement in 2015. She firmly believed in the mission of the YMCA toward the strengthening of community, and in particular for the health and safety of children.
She is survived by her mother, Joan (Roger) Stenerson; her sisters, Beth (Paul) Raaen and Kate (Michael) Sciascia; brother, Jeff (Pam) Petrik, as well as three nieces: Rebecca (Nate) Raymond, Lauren (Kevin) Eldridge, Jenna (John) Watkins, and nephew, Paul Michael Sciascia, as well as eight grandnieces and nephews. Becky was preceded in death by her father, J.T. Petrik, Jr. and her grandparents, Ed and Mamie Evanson, and Jerome and Joyce (Hull) Petrik.
Arrangements have been made by Aria Cremation Services and Funeral Home. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in her memory to North Texas Food Bank (Child Programs).
