Heaven received a precious soul on Sept. 23, 2021 as Ree Earl Foster, 85, of Savage,
Montana passed away at the Sidney Health Center surrounded by his son, Todd Foster and his daughter, Melanie Foster.
Ree lived a full life and often told us he was blessed to have completed everything on his bucket list. He was a storyteller and loved to share the adventures of his life, from leading the blister rust crew in Glacier National Park to his Army days to working on Glen Canyon Dam, to the hundreds of adventures agate picking on the Yellowstone River and all the fishing trips in Canada with his family and friends.
Ree’s passions included flying small airplanes, bowling, walleye fishing in Canada, golfing, and especially picking his favorite rock on the Yellowstone River, the Montana agate. He bowled a perfect game (300) and got a hole in one playing golf but that didn’t compare with the time he spent watching his kids and grandchildren grow up.
Ree was the Postmaster in Savage for many years and retired in 1989. He was very
passionate and instrumental in the development of the town’s current post office. He loved the Savage community and served in many ways throughout his years there, including being a member of the fire department and serving as the fire chief.
He is missed dearly by his family and friends who loved him.
Memorials can be sent to The Foster Family, P.O. Box 33, Savage, MT 59262
