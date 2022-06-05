Visitation for Renee L. Christensen, 67, of Sidney is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022, at the Fulkerson Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney. Family services are open to the public, are at 6 p.m., on Monday evening, at the Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney with Pastor Audrey Rydbom, from Pella Lutheran Church officiating.
Renee Lee was born on August 8, 1954, Sidney, Montana, to Basil and Julia (Mercer) Herbst. She grew up and attended schools in Sidney, graduating from Sidney Senior High School. Renee was united in marriage to Larry Christensen on October 1, 1971, in Sidney, Montana. After the marriage they remained in Sidney. She worked for several businesses in Sidney, including, the Mint Bar and Café, Hardee’s, Reynolds, and KB Bubbles.
Renee was a member of the Richland County Sportsmen’s Club. In her young years, she enjoyed horse back riding. Renee loved to fish and hunt but most of all she loved watching and spending time with her grandkids.
Renee passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022, at St. Vincent’s Health Care, Billings, Montana.
Surviving her are: her husband, Larry Christensen, Sidney, MT; her son, David (Jody) Christensen, Sidney, MT; 3 grandkids, Casey Christensen, Hailey Christensen, and Corey Christensen; numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by: her parents and two brothers, Bob and Gary.
To plant a tree in memory of Renee Christensen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.