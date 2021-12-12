Richard A. Lewis, 90, of Fairview, Montana passed away on Dec. 8, 2021 at Sidney Health Center.
Richard was born March 27, 1931 to Edward and Mary Lewis in Tolley, North Dakota. He grew up in the Tolley area and attended school there.
On Dec. 1, 1969, Richard and Mary Ann were united in marriage in Glendive, Montana. In 1971, they moved to Fairview. They adopted Shannon in 1973 and adopted Mary in 1978.
Richard did various jobs from driving cattle truck to carpentry work. In later years, he drove tender truck for Monkota and Helena, which he loved because he got to visit with all the farmers in the area.
Richard and Mary Ann grew a big garden every year. They always canned corn and tomatoes and always had enough produce left over for any neighbors that needed anything.
Richard love playing cards, from pinochle to cribbage. He always knew what cards were in the other person’s hand, or led them to believe he did. He really enjoyed playing cards with Sean and drinking coffee with Casey. Richard loved to watch television; his favorite was reruns of Mash and the Golden Girls.
His family will miss him dearly.
Survivors include his daughters, Shannon (Dean) Palmer of Culbertson, Montana, Mary St. George of Helena, Montana and Marcia (Troy) Mickulin of Laurel, Montana; nephew, Rick (Deb) Fehrs of St Paul, Minnesota; nieces, Jackie (Arlin) Moran and Cheryl (Mark) Steffan, both of Sidney; brothers-in-law, Frank (Shelia) Sticka and Joseph Sticka, both of Sidney; sisters-in-law, Marcella Jones of Sidney and Kathy (John) Tschantre of Choteau, Montana; and his two grandsons, Sean and Casey Palmer who meant the world to him.
Richard was preceded in death by his mom and dad, Edward and Mary Lewis; his wife, Mary Ann Lewis; sister, Lorraine Fehrs; brother-in-law, Jerry Fehrs; sister, Eileen Johnson; brother-in-law, Ervin Johnson; mother-in-law, Catherine Sticka; and father-in-law Joe Sticka; and brother-in-law, Kip Jones.
Graveside services for Richard are at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at the Richland Memorial Park Cemetery in Sidney, Montana with Fr. Jim O’Neil, St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Fairview officiating.
Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home in Sidney is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
