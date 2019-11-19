Richard Benedict Doyle 11/11/1946 – 11/7/2019
Richard was the son of Alberta and Ben Doyle, who were children of homesteaders in eastern Montana. He had two sisters, Kathryn Wagner and the late Carol Warren. Born in Sidney, Montana, Richard grew up in Forsyth, where he completed grade school. The Doyle house in Forsyth was a block from the Yellowstone River, which he came to know and love.
Richard (Dick to friends) fished that river, skated on the local ice ponds and played second base and catcher for the Forsyth Cardinals, the local Little League team. More than once his father Ben stood behind him as umpire.
After his parents divorced and he moved with his mother and sisters back to Sidney, Richard worked summers on the homestead of his mother’s family. There he became very close to his uncles, William and Donald Baue. Donald became a surrogate father to him, and was – easily – the best man Richard ever knew. On the Baue farm, he learned about land, livestock, and himself. Driving John Deere tractors and grain trucks under the big sky (while reading back copies of the Reader’s Digest and listening to the CBC) and putting up hay with his uncles were among his most enduring and positive memories.
High school years in Sidney were filled with friends, football, music, a girlfriend and the like. It was a wonderful experience. After high school, an appointment to the Air Force Academy took Richard to Colorado Springs for a life-changing four years. At USAFA, Richard made friends and learned to box, effectively.
Following graduation and commission as a second lieutenant, he was trained as an intelligence officer at Lowry AFB in Denver. There he met Kathryn (Kathy) Drinon, and fell in love. She was venturing west with friends, working in the brokerage business. They met on a dance floor, and music became a part of their life.
Richard left Denver for Mountain Home AFB, and from there went to Vietnam in 1971-72. His assignments in Vietnam included Bien Hoa, Ton Son Nhut, Pleiku and Phan Rang. He subsequently served at Forbes AFB in Topeka, where he and Kathy were married. A final AF assignment took the Doyle’s to McDill AFB in Florida, where they enjoyed bicycling, tennis and the beach.
Graduate study in political science at the University of Washington (1974-78) followed. Richard began teaching at the College of Idaho, while living in Boise and completing his PhD. He then taught at Boise State University and the University of Portland, before accepting a position in Washington DC on the staff of Senator Slade Gorton, as Legislative Assistant for Defense and Foreign Policy. From there he moved to the staff of the Senate Budget Committee, as Senior Analyst for Defense. The Washington years were eventful, with many trips to New England to visit family on Kathy’s side and Senate-related travel to defense installations in the US and abroad, including China and the Middle East.
Richard and Kathy moved to Monterey, California in 1989, when he accepted a position on the faculty of the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS).
He loved working with graduate students at NPS, and provided counsel for many theses on defense and the federal budget. His academic work with NATO countries took him to Brussels and Eastern Europe. A highlight was a sabbatical in 2005 with stops in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Vienna, Austria and Sienna, Italy. Richard pioneered and expanded online teaching on public budgeting at NPS After 24 years in Monterey, he retired in 2012. He and Kathy moved to Tucson in 2014, where they enjoyed travel, warm winters and the company of friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date and his ashes taken to the Doyle farm.
Memorials may be sent to:
Dr. J. Allen Smith Scholarship Fund (Richard was a recipient)
UW Foundation 4333 Brooklyn Ave. NE, Box 359505, Seattle, Wa 98105
Or: Glacier National Park Conservancy (a place he so loved)
P. O. Box 2749, Columbia Falls, Mt., 59912
This obituary was written in its entirety by Richard.