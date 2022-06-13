Richard Burns Brown
Richard Burns Brown was born to Robert “Bob” & Adra (Sunderland) Brown) on December 11, 1948 in Sidney, Montana. There he attended school and graduated from Sidney Senior High School. Dick was very athletic growing up. He was very good at baseball, bowling, pool, hunting and fishing. He played in intramural basketball at school. He worked at Quillings Market after school stocking shelves, cut and wrap meat and delivering groceries. After graduation he worked at Safeway. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in May, 1968, and was a Vietnam vet receiving the Silver Star and Purple Heart.
Silver Star For Heroic Action A Sidney man is soon to receive a silver star “for gallantry in action against an armed hostile force in the Republic of Vietnam.” Richard B. Brown, 20, Army Specialist 4, was serving with Company A, 3rd Battalion, 1st Infantry Brigade on July 2, 1969, when the action took place. Brown, a 1967 Sidney High graduate, is the son of Mr. & Mrs. Robert Brown of Sidney. Brown entered the service in May 1968 and is now stationed at Fort Lewis, Wash.
The order for the award states:
“Specialist Four Brown distinguished himself by intrepid actions on July 2 while serving as a radio telephone operator with Company A, 3rd Battalion, 1st Infantry.
On that date, the second platoon was returning from an area known as the “Rice Bowl” located south of Duo Pho, when it encountered a company size North Vietnamese Army Force. In the initial contact, an Armored Personnel Carrier that was leading the infantry element was struck by a rocket propelled grenade round which wounded several friendly personnel and disabled the vehicle.
Despite being wounded in the contact, Specialist Brown immediately manned his radio and contacted the platoon leader. Unable to reach cover, Specialist Brown braved the enemy fire impacting all around him and calmly coordinated with gun ships that had been summoned to the site.
“In addition, he administered first aid to several fallen comrades who were lying about the area. Through the information provided by Specialist Brown, the armed helicopters were able to silence several hostile emplacements and enable the casualties to be rescued.
“As the wounded infantrymen were being extracted, Specialist Brown refused assistance and elected to remain behind and provide covering fire until the operation was completed.
“His courageous and timely actions were instrumental in saving the lives of his fellow soldiers and in thwarting the enemy attack. Specialist Four Brown’s personal heroism, professional competence and devotion to duty are in keeping with the highest traditions of the military service, and reflect great credit upon himself, the American Division and the United States Army.”
He served in Tacoma, Wa., Alaska, New Jersey, Colorado, Vietnam and Germany. In 1968, he married Phyllis Weber and to this union they had 3 children; Michelle, Jillyn & Robert. While living in Colorado he also retired from the USPS after 20 years. He eventually moved back to Sidney. He helped his sister run the Rush. He loved being there and greeting all the people that came through the line.
Dick had a stroke in May 2022 and passed away June 9, 2022 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. There are no services planned. He will be buried at the Veterans Cemetery in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Richard “Dick” is survived by his children Michelle (Scott), Jillyn (Leon), Bobby (Laura) his grandchildren Laurel, Michael, Maddie & Kenton whom he was very proud of and loved deeply. Also surviving are sister Sandy (Russel) & brother Jerry, many nieces, nephews & cousins. Dick was preceded in death by his mother, Dad and sister Cheryl. He will be deeply missed by all those that loved him and forever in our heart.