Richard “Dick” Alan Amundson, 71, of Fairview, Montana, passed away at his home on Thursday, June 24, 2021.
Dick was born in Glasgow, Montana on Dec. 21, 1949 to Alan and Maxine (Worley) Amundson. He grew up and attended school in Fairview. He spent most of his teenage years out at Fort Peck Lake on Bug Creek out on the family farm and cabin.
Dick met Reberta “Bobbie” Johnson, the love of his life, in 1969 when he came home from his time with the Army. They were married in June of 1970 and from this union three children were born - Christi, Jon and Vance.
Dick was a jack of all trades but he would say, “and a master of none.” He worked as a seismographer, ran a drilling rig, mechanic, road worker, built bridges, and a truck driver. Of all the titles he had, his favorites were, “Pops” given to him by his grandchildren and recently “Grumpy” from his great grandbabies.
"Pops" was a jokester with a kind and loving side, but he was very no nonsense when he was giving advice or just a “good taking to.” He had many friends in his lifetime and was respected and loved by everyone in his life. He will be missed dearly and thought of often.
Dick is survived by his wife, Reberta “Bobbie”; his children, Christi Amundson, Jon (Crystal) Amundson and Vance Amundson; his seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren; his brothers, Miles (Diana) Amundson, Norman (Patsy) Amundson, Will (Sheila) Amundson and Kevin (Mary) Amundson.
Dick is preceded in death by his parents, Alan and Maxine Amundson; and his sister, Lynn Breitbach.
Memorial services for Amundson are at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Fulkerson’s Memorial Chapel in Sidney with Vance Amundson officiating. The Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home is caring for the family.
