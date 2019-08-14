Services for Richard "Dick" Christensen, 82, are Friday, August 16, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Pella Lutheran Church with Pastor Audrey Rydbom officiating. Visitation is Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home and one hour prior to funeral. Burial will be in the Sidney Cemetery. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Richard passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Sidney Health Center in Sidney, MT.