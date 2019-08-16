Richard “Dick” Harold Christensen was born on May 15, 1937 to Harold and Winona (Evenson) Christensen, in Sidney, Montana. He was the eldest of seven children and grew up rocking babies. As his siblings, Jerry, Janice, Joyce, Steve, LuAnne and Paul were born, he was in charge of keeping them entertained. He lived in Sidney all his life and graduated from Sidney High School in 1955. His mother Winona, signed him up for a two year business course in Denver right after he graduated. Richard headed to Denver and because he wasn’t fond of the big city he was able to earn his two year degree in one year.
Upon returning to Sidney he went to work for Holly Sugar as a bookkeeper for 3 years. In 1963, he left Holly Sugar and started his career with Lutheran Brotherhood. He earned many honors while working for Lutheran Brotherhood. He worked with them through their transition to Thrivent Financial. He qualified for 41 conventions and was inducted into the Thrivent Financial Hall of Fame in 2004. He retired from Thrivent in 2005 after 42 years of service.
Richard married Nancy Pierce on September 1, 1958 and to this union had three children, Sherry, John and David. They spent many hours traveling for swim team while the kids were young. He enjoyed traveling the world, vacationing in Big Sky, Montana, playing the stock market and Diet Pepsi. He married Carol Wilhelm on April 17, 1999. They split their time between Montana and Arizona. Richard was very dedicated to his family. He was also very proud of his children and grandchildren and was never shy about telling them that.
Richard was faithfully dedicated to Pella Lutheran Church, as was his father and grandfather, and served many years as Sunday School Superintendent and as a board member of the church council.
Richard is survived by his children: Sherry (Bob) Mayer, John (Lynn) Christensen and Dave (Sandy) Christensen. His brothers: Paul and Steve Christensen; his sisters: LuAnne (Harvey) Senn, and Joyce (Steve) Schreiber; brother-in-law, Ken Moen and sister-in-law, Lila Christensen. His grandchildren; Rachelle Baumann, Michael (Michelle) Baumann and Joel Baumann; Ben (Lena) Christensen and Wes (Rhea) Christensen; Melanie, Chad, Sean and Stephen Christensen. Five great grandchildren, Chole Baumann, Corra Baumann, Jadyn Earles, Byndi Sheehan and Molly Christensen and numerous other family members who will greatly miss him.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Janice Moen, his brother Gerald Christensen, and his wife Carol.
Services for Richard “Dick” Christensen, 82, are Friday, August 16, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Pella Lutheran Church with Pastor Audrey Rydbom officiating. Visitation is Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. at Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home and one hour prior to the funeral. Burial will be in the Sidney Cemetery. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Richard passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Sidney Health Center in Sidney, MT.