Richard ‘Dick’ Sadorf, 65
Richard “Dick” Sadorf, age 65, of Glendive, Montana, went home to Jesus on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Visitation will be held from 1:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Silha Funeral Home in Glendive. Vigil services will be at 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Glendive. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Glendive with Father Francis Schreiber and Deacon Bob Ackerman officiating. Rite of Committal will follow in the Wibaux Cemetery in with a luncheon to follow at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Wibaux provided by the Wibaux Altar Society. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Richard Jon Sadorf was born on July 21, 1955 to Albert (Buzz) and Lois Gregerson Sadorf in Glendive. He went to school and graduated from Dawson County High School in 1974. His first job after graduating was on the Fallon bridge and he was then employed for Noble Drilling for several years before going to work on road construction. In 1990 he went to work for the State of Montana in the highway maintenance department where he was employed for 22 years until he was forced to retire because of a lung disease.
On April 7, 1996 he married Brenda Radke and with this marriage he became the father of his son Shawn James Kjersem. Coaching baseball and watching wrestling became his favorite pastime during Shawn’s school years. More recently puzzles, marbles and macaroni and cheese with our beautiful granddaughter, Peighton Janette Kjersem.
In 1990 he went to a Cum Christo weekend and it changed his life. He became an avid ambassador for Christ. He was never ashamed of his faith and shared it with whoever he spent time with.
Dick leaves his wife Brenda of Glendive; son Shawn and granddaughter Peighton Janette of Williston, North Dakota; brothers, Greg (Myrna), Bill (Anne), and Robert (Roxie) all of Glendive; sisters, Judy (Dan) Owens of Helena, Montana, Jane Jarvis of Fort Peck, Montana, and Mary (Joe) Fabian of Glendive; and sister-in-law, Wanda Lindvig (Steve) of Billings, Montana.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Jim.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: www.silhafuneralhomes.com.