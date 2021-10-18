Richard “RH” “Dick” Gifford, 88, of Billings, Montana, formerly of Fairview, Montana passed away on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 at his home in Billings.
Richard Henry Gifford was born on Jan. 15, 1933 in a log cabin on Crystal Creek near Himes, Wyoming to Harvey Leroy and Thenelda (Keele) Gifford. He was raised on the family farm in Deaver, Wyoming, graduating from Deaver High School in 1951 and was offered a full-ride basketball scholarship to Fledgling North West Community College, which he declined.
After graduating, he worked cowboying and siesmographing in the Lovell area until he was drafted into the U.S Army in 1954. He was stationed in Germany, where he met his first wife Amalia Habbasatter, in Austria. Their first son, Robert was born in Germany and they traveled over to the United States via ship when Bob was nine months old. They welcomed three more children - Rick, Rod and Karen.
After discharge in 1957, he moved to Glendive, Montana where he began his long career in pipelining. The family then relocated to Powell, Wyoming and subsequently Worland, Wyoming. He then ended up in Fairview in 1968 with a few pieces of equipment and the opportunity to start his own business, R.H Gifford, Inc. In 1970 he bought property in Fairview where the business continues to this day.
He married Mary Margaret “Marge” Wentz on June 25, 1976 and to this union Jennifer was born. Also, added to the family was Marge’s son, John.
In 1997 Richard and Marge relocated to Sheridan where they enjoyed retirement and feeding the ducks. They enjoyed many trips to the mountains and the lake. Many of these trips included their granddaughter MacKenzie and she has many stories to tell about these adventures.
They moved to the Billings-Laurel area in 2015. His wife, Marge passed away in 2015 and he spent the remainder of his days in the Billings-Laurel area.
Richard’s greatest enjoyment in life was spending time on the lake and in the Bighorn and Beartooth Mountains fishing and enjoying nature. If you couldn’t find R.H. and Grandpa Joe they were down at the river fishing.
He was the hardest worker in the oilfield and the toughest man anyone knew. To many, Richard may have seemed intimidating on the outside but he was never unwilling to help where help was needed.
A special thank you to Kalon and Ashley Gifford for being with the family during this very difficult time. He is survived by: his sons, Robert (Signey) Gifford of Florida, Rick Gifford of New York and Rod (Jackie) Gifford of Fairview; step-son, John (Kim) Wentz of Fairview; daughters, Karen (Pat) Rohskothen of California and Jennifer (Cory) Wersland of Laurel; brother, Ronald (June) Gifford of West Virgina; sister, Mary Mohl of Michigan; and 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in the death by: his parents; his wife-Marge; sisters, Hazel and Margaret; and brother, Leonard.
Visitation will be on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at Fulkerson’s Memorial Chapel in Sidney. Funeral services for Richard are at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Fairview, Montana followed by internment at the Fairview Cemetery, with Pastor Tim O’Shields officiating.