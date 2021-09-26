Robert Arcade Miller, 79 Sep 26, 2021 Sep 26, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Robert Arcade Miller, 79, of Phoenix, Arizona, died on Sept. 22, 2021. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers or gifts please make a donation to your favorite charity in Bob's name. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Robert Arcade Miller Donation Phoenix Charity Gift Name Arizona Load comments Submit Obituary We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Your Social Connection