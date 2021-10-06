Robert “Bob” Adrian Fink, 87, of Sidney, Montana passed away on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at the Sidney Health Center Extended Stay in Sidney.
Bob was born on Aug. 1, 1934 and was the tenth child of Roy and Isabella(Meyer)Fink. He was born on the family farm 12 miles north of Lambert, Montana. He attended Bradley School through fifth grade and sixth grade at Lambert Public School. In the fall of 1947 Bob moved to Sidney with the rest of the family that was still in school and entered the seventh grade graduating from Sidney High School in May of 1953.
Bob farmed with his Dad until 1958 and then took over the family farm.
Bob loved baseball and was a member of the Elmdale baseball team and a lifelong New York Yankees fan. He spent many years league bowling in Sidney. He was also a long time clock operator at Lambert basketball games.
He served on the local and county ASC Committee and was the county's Farmers Union President for four years. Bob joined the National Farmers Organization in 1968 and attended several conventions around the U.S. He served on the Parish Council at St. Theresa Parish in Lambert and served on the board of directors as Vice President of the Richland Federal Credit Union in Sidney.
After retirement, Bob was active at the Lambert senior center and museum, as well as the Richland County Council on Aging. In 2018 Bob moved into the Lodge and then to extended care earlier this year, where he was residing at the time of his death.
Surviving Bob are his brothers - Harold, Joe(Virginia) and Jim; and sister Dorothy; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents - Roy and Isabella; sisters - Muriel, Christine, Margaret and Mary; as well as his brothers - John, Paul and Bill; and several nieces and nephews.
Mass of the Christian Burial for Bob is at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Sidney with Father Jim O’Neil as presider. Interment will be in the Richland Memorial Park Cemetery in Sidney under the care Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Visitation will be on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour before mass at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Lambert Senior Center and Museum or a charity of one's choice.
Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.