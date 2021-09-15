On Tuesday, July 13, 2021, Robert “Bob” Almer Delp of Fairview, Montana passed away at his home in Fairview, Montana of natural causes. He was 80 years old.
Bob was born in Sidney, Montana on Dec. 15, 1940. He was the third child, and first son, of Hubert and Ruby (Meldahl) Delp. He was baptized and confirmand at Zion Lutheran Church.
Bob grew up on the family farm in rural Richland County, helping with farm work and as the older brother seeing to it that his siblings did it right.
Bob attended school and graduated from Fairview Schools. He was active in vocational agriculture and the local FFA chapter.
He worked summers for local area farmers and spent several winters in California working on a horse ranch helping train horses.
He enjoyed writing poetry, song lyrics and painting pictures that he displayed and offered for sale at street fairs.
In later years, Bob could be seen almost every day in his 72 Chevy Malibu or 84 Ford LTD driving to Sidney for lunch.
Bob is survived by; his sisters, Genevieve (Frank) of Boguslawski, Idaho, Diane (Dale) Danielson of Fairview, and Barbara Jensen of Arizona; his brothers, Jerome (Linda) of Delp, Oklahoma, and Rodney Delp of Fairview; his uncle, Gene Meldahl of Sidney; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by; his parents, Hubert and Ruby Delp; his brother in-law, Clyde Jensen; his grandparents; and several aunts and uncles.
Graveside Memorial Service for Bob were held for family and friends on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Fairview Cemetery in Fairview, ND with Pastor Tim O’Shields of the Zion Lutheran Church officiating. Fellowship followed the burial at the Zion Lutheran Church in Fairview. Cremation has taken place under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney.
Thanks to Pastor Tim O’Shields for their kind words and help.
