Robert “Bob” Arcade Miller, 79, of Phoenix, Arizona died on Sept. 22, 2021.
Bob was born on March 9, 1942 in Sidney, Montana. He was the third child of Arthur Schoonmaker Miller and Avis (Simard) Miller.
His maternal grandparents were Arcade and Mabel (Dore) Simard who had homesteaded in the Bronson area.
His paternal grandparents were George and Lillian (Schoonmaker) Miller who had homesteaded west of Savage.
Bob graduated from Sidney High School with the class of 1960. He later graduated from the University of Montana with a degree in accounting.
He married Marie Henderson in 1966 and had three wonderful children named Anthony, Krista, and Kerri who survive him. Marie passed away in February 2003.
Bob’s career was in hospital administration and accounting. They lived in Walla Walla, Washington in the 1970’s and in Tacoma, Washington from the 1980’s until around 1996.
Bob’s hobbies in Washington were skiing in the winter, gardening in the summer and family vacations. Bob loved to fish and there were many family fishing trips to Montana, Vancouver Island and even Alaska.
From 1997-2000 Bob and Marie had to move multiple times due to Bob’s work; Baker City, Oregon, Dillon, Montana, North Bend, Washington and Tehachapi, Canada before Bob found stable work again in Ridgecrest, California. Bob retired from work in 2007.
In 2005 Bob met Nita Zills Bates and they moved to Post Falls, Idaho where they lived until 2018. His main hobby was raising dahlias, winning many prizes at county and state fairs in the Spokane area. Bob then moved to the Phoenix area to be nearer to his children.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Gary Miller and sister Lona Stottler. Other survivors include five grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Margaret, Jack, Alex and Jalia, one great-grandchild: Maizy Jo, his former companion: Nita Zills Bates and brother Arthur Miller.
No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers or gifts please make a donation to your favorite charity in Bob’s name.