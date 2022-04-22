Robert "Bob" Bahls, 77, formerly of Lambert and Sidney, Montana, passed away on April 20, 2022 in Wibaux, Montana.
Robert Orene Bahls (nicknamed Butch by his mom), was born on Aug. 24, 1944 in Sidney, Montana. He was the son of Robert and Edna (Burgess) Bahls. Bob was raised on a farm north of Lambert, Montana and went to a country school at 3 Buttes which is still standing today. When the weather was nice, Bobby and his sister, Elaine “Laney”, would ride horses to school.
Bob liked old cars, trucks and telling jokes, but he especially liked John Deere tractors. He would attend many auction sales collecting tractors. You could always find him working on a John Deere. Bob participated in many parades either on horseback, tractors or in cars.
He also enjoyed entering and driving in tractor pulls around the area. Bob was a member of the Culbertson Threshing Bee for many years and served as president of the association for a while. Bob would get on the radio Buy & Sell and advertise his tractors for sale.
On Sept. 7, 1985, Bob married Lorean Curnutt.
When he left the farm and moved to Sidney, he would take his daily walk to Miller's Corner to visit with the guys or you could see him around town riding in his Flex Car. Oct. 3, 2015 was the saddest day for Bob. It was the day he held an antique tractor auction at his home in Sidney and sold all his tractors.
Bob moved to the Culbertson Nursing Home and then went to The Lodge in Sidney, Montana before moving to the nursing home in Wibaux.
Bob is survived by his children, Charles, John and Rhonda; his sisters, Elaine “Laney” (Wilbur) Hill of Lambert and their children, Chester (Lanett), Dave (Julie) and Elbert (Daja), Linda Hanson of Sidney, and her children, Kelly, Tony and Autumn; his uncle, Leonard Odenbach; his cousins, Charlene Jonsson, and Lynell Widup; and his special friend, Patti Schwenke.
The family would like to give a special thank you to, Chloe and Taylor, traveling nurses from Circle and Wibaux, for taking such good care of Bob.
Bob is preceded in death by; his parents, Robert nad Edna Bahls; and his wife, Lorean Bahls.
Funeral services for Bob are at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney is caring for the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Bahls as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.