Robert “Bob” Buxbaum, 77

Robert “Bob” Buxbaum, 77

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Memorial Mass for Robert “Bob” Buxbaum, 77, of Fairview, Montana are at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at the St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Sidney, Montana with Father Jim O’Neil officiating. Wake services are at 6 p.m., Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, Fairview. Inurnment will be in the Sidney Cemetery, Sidney. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home is caring for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: Fairview FFA Chapter, 713 S. Western Ave, Fairview, MT, 59221 or a charity of one’s choice. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

Robert “Bob” Buxbaum was born November 20, 1944, in Sidney, Montana, to his parents Adam and Elizabeth (Lorenz) Buxbaum. He spent his childhood on the family farm in Fairview, Montana, along with his siblings Dorothy, Wilma, and Ronald (Ronnie). Bob attended Fairview High School, and following graduation, he worked at several implement dealerships in the area. His first job was with Oscar Hein as a bookkeeper, and then Crighton Implement as a salesman. He purchased Fairview Farm Service where he worked in sales, and after selling the business, he went on to work for Richland Ag, AAA Implement, Eagle Tractor and Equipment, and finally, New Holland in Sidney.

Tags

Load comments