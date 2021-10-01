Robert “Bob” Fink, 87

Robert “Bob” Fink, 87, of Sidney, Montana passed away on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at the Sidney Health Center Extended in Sidney.

Mass of the Christian Burial for Bob are pending at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Sidney.

Fulkerson-Stevenson is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

