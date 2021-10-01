Robert “Bob” Fink, 87 Oct 1, 2021 Oct 1, 2021 Updated 4 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Robert “Bob” Fink, 87Robert “Bob” Fink, 87, of Sidney, Montana passed away on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at the Sidney Health Center Extended in Sidney.Mass of the Christian Burial for Bob are pending at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Sidney.Fulkerson-Stevenson is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com. To plant a tree in memory of Robert Fink as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments Submit Obituary We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Your Social Connection