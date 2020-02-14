Robert ‘Bob’ Lee, 84
Memorial services for Robert “Bob” Lee of Sidney, Montana are at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Pella Lutheran Church in Sidney. Pastor Audrey Rydbom is officiating. Inurnment will take place at Sidney Cemetery at a later date under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com
Bob passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at Sidney Health Center, Sidney, Mont.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Lee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.