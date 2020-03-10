Mass of Christian Burial for Robert Lebsock, 87, of Fairview, Mont. is at 12 p.m. (MST) Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston, N.D. with Father Kovash officiating. Interment will take place at Richland Memorial Park Cemetery at 3 p.m. Visitation will be Monday, March 16, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney and one hour prior to the Funeral under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Robert passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Sidney Health Center Extended Care, Sidney, Mont.