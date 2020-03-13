Robert Lebsock, 87
Mass of Christian Burial for Robert Lebsock, 87, of Fairview, Mont. is at 12 p.m. (MST) Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston, N.D. with Father Kovash officiating. Interment will take place at Richland Memorial Park Cemetery at 3 p.m. Visitation will be Monday, March 16, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney and one hour prior to the Funeral under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Robert “Bob” Dale Lebsock was born on April 7, 1932 to Frederick and Mary (Eisenach) Lebsock. He grew up on his family farm in Dore, N.D. and graduated from Fairview High School in 1950. He attended a year of college in Colorado before serving in the Army from 1952–1954, and overseas in the Korean War.
Upon returning from his military service, Judy Smith caught his eye, wearing her green saddle pants. They wed in the spring of 1957. They raised four sons and a daughter (Dave, Kim, Jeff, Jay and Paul) and he found joy in attending all of their many activities and athletics over the years.
He worked various laborious jobs throughout the years, although primarily in construction. In retirement age, he enjoyed helping Jay at the welding shop. He took pride in maintaining the Yellowstone Carwash, and enjoyed visiting with the customers. He became known as the “carwash man.”
Beyond his upbringing, service and work, he was cherished by his family. He was a faithful husband, dad and granddad who’s love for his family showed in everything he did for them. There was nothing he wouldn’t do.
Robert was a quiet and simple man, with a calming and peaceful demeanor. His thoughtfulness, generosity and witty sense of humor will be a few of many things he’ll always be remembered for. He was the rock of the Lebsock family, with such an undoubtedly strong yet gentle presence. His unwavering patience showed in everything he did. He was the true definition of living by example.
He was so greatly loved and admired by all of his grandchildren. He was their hero. There will never be another “Grandpa Bob.”
Robert passed away on March 7 2020 at Sidney Health Center Extended Care, surrounded by loved ones.
Surviving him are: his wife, Judith Lebsock (Fairview, MT); his sons, Jeffrey (Ann) Lebsock (Frenchtown, Mont.); Jay (Juliet) Lebsock (Fairview, Mont.); Paul (Laura) Lebsock (Post Falls, Idaho); his daughter, Kimberly (Kenneth) Roman (Post Falls, Idaho); his sisters Mary Ann Jentz and Bonnie Cook, 28 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Frederick and Mary Lebsock; his son David Lebsock; his brothers, Ted, Kenneth, George, Raymond, Roger, and Gordon Lebsock; and his sisters Ruth Karst and Annabelle Sands.