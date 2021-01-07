Robert Wayne Swigart “Bob” passed away at his sister’s home in Billings on Jan. 4, 2021. Knowing that his battle with cancer was coming to an end, he chose to leave his home in Maricopa, Arizona, to come back to his “birth” state, Montana. His loving sisters welcomed him with open arms, caring for him and surrounding him with love. Bob’s three children were all able to be with him for Christmas, which meant so much to him.
Bob was born to Jean and Shirley Swigart on Oct. 25, 1944, in Sidney. He attended school in Sidney, was active in the athletic program, especially basketball and football. Upon graduation from high school, he decided to enlist in the Navy. He was assigned to the USS Chevalier and served in Vietnam as part of his tour of duty. Upon his Navy discharge, he made his home in Arizona, working for over 40 years as a heavy machine operator and company superintendent.
Bob loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He was happiest when fishing from his boat on a lake or river. Bob passed this passion on to his children.
In 1977, Bob married his wife Peggy. From this union, he gained a beautiful daughter, then added two sons to their family. After Peggy’s death in 2008, Bob married his present wife, Karin Latzer, in 2016.
Bob leaves behind his wife Karin; his children, Malishia Swigart, Robert Swigart II and Gene Swigart; his grandchildren, Emily, Rylee, Austin, Alyson and Samantha; his sisters, Jeannine Volebrecht, Cassandra Pierson (aka Candye) and Rayetta Bell; also many nieces and nephews who loved him very much.
Immediate family preceding Bob in death are his father, Jean; mother, Shirley; stepfather, Gussie Obergfell; and his grandson, Jordan Swigart.
A special thank you to two of his best friends, Bob Badt and Terry Kuecke. Bob Badt helped him get to and from many doctor appointments and stayed in closed contact. Terry drove long distances to visit him and to bolster his spirit.
We also want to thank Stillwater Hospice for the care they provided for Bob. We couldn’t have provided his good care without them.
Any donations in Bob’s honor may be made to Stillwater Hospice or to a Veteran’s Organization, as Bob was a proud veteran.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
