Services for Rocky Norby, 65 of Sidney, Mont. are at 3 p.m., Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the Grandstand of the Richland County Fairgrounds, Sidney, Mont. with Pastor David Huskamp of the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, Sidney, Mont. officiating. Everyone is welcome to attend Rocky's service at the Grandstands and it has been cleared with the Richland County Health Department.
Rocky Lee Norby was born on July 29, 1954 to Richard and Doris Norby. He was a great big brother to Rick and Jodene, there are many stories of how he picked on them as much as possible.
He grew up in the Crane area and graduated from Sidney High School in 1972. He started farming with his dad in 1974, which proved to be a lifelong career. Rocky would tell you, you have to be stupid to farm, but he loved it.
Rocky met the love of his life, Lori, on a dirt road leading to his home, where he left her with an armload to carry, not even offering her a ride. There must have been a spark because they married in 1979 and soon welcomed their children Jeremy, Melissa, and Amanda. Rocky and Lori cherished their children and were proud supporters of everything they did.
Rocky would complain mightily over all the tasks with family and friends that took him away from the farm, but he truly enjoyed being there. He was the foreman for Lefse making, the chief for the cleaning crew, the chaperone at all the concerts, the chauffeur for all trips, because the Boss (Lori) made him.
Once the kids graduated and moved out of the house, Rocky and Lori started traveling. Highlights included fishing trips to Alaska, concerts with their kids, cruises with their friends, sports with his boys, and a large family vacation to Disney World. Rocky loved his hunting trips with his friends and all of the men in his family.
Rocky was an amazing Dad and Papa; he attended every event he was able to and could always be heard in the stands. He coached many kids and numerous basketball teams. He was a proud Papa shark at the swim meets and cheered proudly for every race. Rocky loved taking his grandkids with him on the farm and teaching them everything he could.
He started every day with a phone call to Mandy, followed by breakfast at Sunny's. There will be many silent phones now, as Rocky never put his down. He touched lives all over the world through the various people that have been a part of Norby Inc.
Rocky always had room in his heart for every person he met. He saw the best in everyone and made many friends that way. Rocky loved to go to Las Vegas and knew all of dealers and players at the table.
Rocky was taken from us suddenly on May 29, 2020 doing what he loved. He may be gone but his work ethic and generosity will live on through those who have been a part of his life. His last words were "Catch up with me down the road," and we all look forward to that reunion.
Rocky is survived by his wife, Lori; his kids Jeremy and Lorilee Norby and their children Ella, Avé, and Beckett; Melissa and Kirk Sanders and their children Hunter, Madycen, and Jaxcen; and Mandy and Tyler Malkuch and their children Ozzy and Ziggy; Matt and Teresa Stedman and their children Bryndi, Briar, Baylor; his brother Rick Norby, and sister Jodene (Todd) Bryngelson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his close friend Henrik Larson.