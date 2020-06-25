Rodney Lawrence Sturgis, 77
Rodney, 77, passed away at home surrounded by his family on June 24, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.
Born to parents Lawrence and Florence (Mitchell) Sturgis on June 8, 1943 in Glendive, Mont., he married Carolyn Gayle Harkins on May 27, 1963 in Glendive, Mont. They have three children; Jonathan Sturgis of Kingston, N.H.; Joy Gaffke of Billings, Mont.; and Jolene Itami of Portland, Ore.
Rodney attended grade school at a country rural school near his home on Burns Creek. He attended Dawson County High School in Glendive, Mont.
He worked road construction at various locations in Montana before working in the oil fields with Mitchell’s Oilfield Service for approximately 15 years all while running and maintaining the ranch on Burns Creek in Savage, Mont.
He had a great love for the ranch and its beautiful setting in the Badlands. He enjoyed the ranch lifestyle and all the critters that came with it; cows, horses, dogs, cats, etc. He raised registered Black Angus cattle for 57 years and took pride in his herd. He got to live doing what he loved most, ranching.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Florence Sturgis.
He is survived by his wife Gayle and their three children; Jon (Kiok Lian), Joy (Tony), and Jolene (Timothy). Four grandchildren; Johanna (Mac) Nelson; Daniel (Krishell) Gaffke, Jessie Gaffke and Ivan Sturgis. Four sisters; Christy (Bob) Hostetler, Verna (Lee) Hostetler, Lorraine (Lyle) Hostetler, Kathi (Larry) Melton. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Glendive Assembly of God Church, 921 S Taylor Ave., Glendive, Mont. It will also be streamed live on YouTube at glendiveag.org.
Light refreshments immediately following at the Silha Funeral Home Tribute Center, 221 North Meade Ave., Glendive, Mont.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. at GRS Angus Ranch, 146 Road 530, Savage, Mont.
Silha Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: www.silhafuneralhomes.com.