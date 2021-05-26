This world lost the most amazing man on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Rodney “Rod” Torgerson, 67, of Sidney, Montana, had a major battle against COVID-19. He courageously fought and gave it everything he had to ward off his illness until God called him home.
Rod was referred to by many names, such as husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Influential to all he knew and met, he was a role model to many.
We thank God for the winter of 1972 when this 18-year-old small-town boy (Lambert) and Cindy, the 17-year-old big-city girl (Sidney), met and became inseparable for the next 49 years. Their love for each other was magical. Cindy will always cherish all of the memories of their life together and as she reminded him in the hospital “there is a lot more ahead of us in this love story”.
Rod was an excellent father. He was very patient, playful, and had a solution for everything for his three wonderful children - Tracy, Pete, and Jessica - who all loved him dearly. He was the best father anyone could ask for. Family was everything to him. He especially enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Rod grew up in the Lambert community and was the fourth of eleven children born to Mervin and Ardys Torgerson.
Growing up on the farm gave Rod a real passion for farming. He loved everything about farming and would often spend his vacation time driving truck or running combine.
Rod had another great passion, and that was being a firefighter. He joined the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department in September of 1987 and served for 21 years. He valued the comradery that the fire department offered and made a lot of really good friendships throughout those years. Like farming, he would use his vacation time to fight wildland fires for the state.
Rod worked in a few different occupations. He farmed early in his life and spent a short time working for Holly Sugar. He was a seismographer for a period and also worked on the workover rigs. He worked many years as a carpenter, and he loved that occupation. He always loved being able to see the fruits of his labor as the projects would progress. Rod has dedicated his past 38 years working for the Richland County Housing Authority.
Rod is survived by his wife, Cindy; his children Tracy Metrick, Pete (Leslie) Torgerson, and Jessica (Ryan) Lundin; his grandchildren Breann (Mike), Brandon, Caitlyn, Blaine, and Carson; his great-grandchildren Montana and Brooklynn. He is also survived by his mother Ardys Torgerson and siblings Larry, Marilyn (Bryce), Glenn (Joy), LaVonne (Henry), Connie, Cynthia, Rhonda (Todd), Myron (Julie), Naomi (Dave), Chris (Susan), and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Rod was proceeded in death by his father Mervin Torgerson, in-laws Irvan and Lila Zadow, and brother-in-law James Goethe.
Funeral services for Rod were held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Sidney with Pastor David Huskamp officiating.
Visitation was held Monday, May 24, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the funeral home only.
Cremation followed services under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney.
