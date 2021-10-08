Roger O, Kimble, 79, of Sidney, Montana passed away on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at Sidney Health Center Extended Care.
Roger was born on April 5, 1942 in Osborne, Kansas to Olin and Margaret (Kuiken) Kimble. He grew up and attended school in Kansas.
As a young man Roger moved from Kansas to North Dakota following wheat harvest. He stayed in Bismarck and started working for the railroad and worked his way up to be a gandy dancer for the railroad. He later moved to Billings, Montana where he worked for the Goodyear Company. While living in Billings, Roger met Linda Candee while she was attending college. They moved to Kansas and were united in marriage.
Following the marriage they moved to Sidney where they raised their family. They had two children, Colene and Brian. While in Sidney, Roger started his own construction company called Roger’s Construction. Roger remodeled and built many homes in the Sidney area. They also had a ceramic business in their home.
His wife, Linda, passed away and Roger remained in Sidney. On Aug. 11, 1995, Roger was married to Rae Jean Olson in Sidney. Following the marriage they remained in Sidney.
Roger was a member of the Ebenezer Congregational Church in Sidney, the Republican Party and the Jaycee’s. His greatest joy was spending time with his blended family. Roger especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. He also loved following NASCAR, Fox News and politics. Roger also enjoyed building things out of wood.
Roger is survived by: his wife, Rae Jean Kimble of Sidney; son, Brian (Kristi) Kimble of Arizona and A.J. (Barb) Olson of Montecello, Minnesota; daughters, Colene Knaff of Synyder ,Oklahoma, Jacklyn (Jack) Damm of Fairview, Montana, Toni (Scott) Spikenman of Corpus Christi, Texas, Christina (Paul) Winters of Sidney and Brenda (Donald) Hayden of Round Up, Montana; sister, Norma McCallister of Leavenworth, Kansas; and 20 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Roger was preceded in death by: his parents; his first wife, Linda Kimble; sister, Barbara Wagner; son, Robert Hartland Olson; grandsons, Jordon Kimble and Dan’l Nay.
Funeral services for Roger are at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at the Ebenezer Congregational Church in Sidney with Pastor David Meehan officiating. Interment will be in the Richland Memorial Park Cemetery in Sidney under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home in Sidney. Visitation will be on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour before service at the church. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.