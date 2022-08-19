Ronald John Mogul, 77

Ronald John Mogul, 77

Ronald John Mogul was born on December 23, 1945 in Pittsfield, MA to parents Arthur and Charlotte (Wager) Mogul. He passed away on August 17, 2022 in York, NE at the age of 76.

He was the youngest of three children. The family moved to a small farm near Kinderhook, New York where he lived until his parents moved to Florida when he was 7 years old. He grew up in Fort Lauderdale with his brother Eddie and sister Patricia.

