Ronald Leif Hanson was born on August 5, 1946 in Sidney, Montana to Leif Gordon Hanson and Thelma Moe Hanson. Ron enjoyed his life on his parents’ ranch and learned all he needed to know on how to be a great man from his wonderful parents. Ron attended grade school at Horse Creek. He graduated from Sidney Senior High with the Class of 1964. He never forgot his classmates and always attended the reunions which he so enjoyed. Ron served his country for six years in the National Guard. He was a proud Veteran.
On November 19, 1967, Ron met the Love of His Life, Linda Heacock in Sidney. They began their journey together on August 10, 1968 as Man and Wife. To this union of love was born 4 wonderful children: Sean (1970), Rhondda (1973), Shane (1975), and Jason (1977). This family was Ronnie’s LIFE! He enjoyed all the activities and sports that each child was in and was very proud of each milestone in their lives. Our house was a gathering place, and all the children’s friends were always welcome. He became a lifelong friend to many of them over the years.
Ron worked in the oilfield all his life, there was nothing on the rig that he could not do. He never asked anyone to do something that he would not do. Each of his sons worked at one time with their Dad and they realized what a hard worker he was and admired him for it.
Ron thought he was done raising children until he became a PAPA. He knew there were many life lessons he needed to teach his grandchildren. He instilled great work ethics, honesty, and how to be a good person in all his children and grandchildren. Nothing was ever too much for him to do for them. When Ron retired his new full time job was to be a Papa to these grandchildren: Bodrie, Laiken, Torri, Leif, Maxwell, Seth, Logan, Dallin, Hayes, and Rylen; the grandchildren were the biggest joy in his life. He was so proud of each and every one of them.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Leif, and Thelma; baby sister, Shirley; In laws, Robert and Martha Heacock; numerous loved ones. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda; his children, Sean (Lori) and their children Torri and Seth; Rhondda and her children Bodrie, Laiken, and Logan; Shane (Kerri) and their children Leif, Maxwell, and Dallin; Jason and his children Hayes, and Rylen. Siblings: Vivian Geitzen, Jim Hanson, and Yvonne (Jerry) Storhaug. Also, many cousins, nieces, and nephews that he loved very much. Ron passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones on November 7, 2020 from metastatic prostate cancer. He will be loved and missed forever!Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Smith West Chapels in Billings. Interment follows at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.smithfuneralchapels.com.
Visitation on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street West in Billings.Funeral service on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Smith West Chapel in Billings.Interment at Terrace Gardens Cemetery following the service.