Ron was born February 15, 1952 in Sidney, Montana. He is the son of Ray and Dolores Peterson.
In 1956 the family moved to Fairview, Montana to farm. It was on that farm where Ron learned his strong work ethic. Ron credited every good thing in his life to the loving relationship he had with his Dad.
The Peterson family moved to Sidney in 1964, and he graduated from Sidney Senior High in 1970. Ron married Pam Morasko in 1980 and had two daughters: Karen (born 1981) and Amy Jo (born 1982).
Ron worked road construction (Don Franz) and later formed his own business (Maxim), related to the oil industry. He often talked about the good advice he received and friendships made over the years.
He married Roxanne Lockhart in 1996, and they made their home in Gillette, Wyoming.
He loved telling stories and visiting with people. Ron was especially thankful for his family and friends, uncles, aunts and cousins.
Ron passed on Sunday, November 22, 2020, in Casper, Wyoming. His wife was with him. She has been by his side never wavering.
He is survived by: his wife, Roxie, Gillette, WY; his daughter, Karen Becker, Northfield, MN; his Mother, Dolores Peterson, Sidney, MT; his four sisters, Nancy (Joe) Moffet, Spokane, WA; Margie Peterson, Sidney, MT; Terri (Francis) McRae, Belfield, N.D. and Kim Peterson, Billings,MT; his nephews: Ryan Moffet, Adam and Chad Smith, Sam McRae, his niece, Ashley Geffrey.
Ron was preceded in death by: his infant daughter, Amy Jo; his father, Ray; his Maternal and Paternal Grandparents; as well as uncles, aunts and cousins.
Ron is loved and missed by his family.
Cremation has taken place. No services are planned. Plant a tree in his memory if you like. We all know how much he loved planting trees!