Ronald “Ron” K. Peterson, 60, of Sidney, Montana passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 25, 2022. While no one knew it would be so soon and it is not the day anyone have chosen, Ronnie K always said “God has my day picked.” When he was found, it looked like he had been praying, which has comforted his family to know God was the last person he talked to.
Ron was born in Powers Lake, North Dakota on April 24, 1961 to his parents, Darrell and Olive Peterson.
A phrase often used to describe Ron is that he’s “always been a wild man.” Even as a young boy, Ron always had to be doing something - he could never sit still. He could always be found reorganizing his mom’s cupboards, washing cars, or getting into something.
Ron loved going to Minnesota to his great-aunt Elda’s farm. He and his sister would walk over to a farmer’s field and enjoy the adrenaline rush of snacking on the farmer’s potatoes, always being scared if they would get caught.
Growing up, Ron was all about fixing and driving fast cars. He spent most of his time with his friends in the garage fixing cars. He was also always fascinated with oil rigs and started working in the oil field when he was only 14 years old.
Somehow, Ron was able to sit still long enough to graduate high school from Lignite, North Dakota in 1979. He was even able to graduate half a year early. The family doesn’t know for sure if that was due to his stellar academic achievement or the faculty being exhausted from all of his energy and shenanigans… but anyone knows Ron at all, it probably isn’t a mystery.
Ron continued to work in the oil field until he moved to California in 1987 to work on the offshore drilling rigs. He lived in California for three years until he was transferred to New Mexico. In 1995, he had the opportunity to transfer to Sidney for work and was eager to live closer to his family.
Fortunately for Ron, Laura had also recently come back to Sidney from Texas at that time to find “a hard working northern boy.” The two ended up meeting at the Richland County Fair in August of 1995 and their story began. A few short months later they decided to move back to New Mexico and were married in Las Vegas on April 7, 1996. Ron and Laura had two kids together- Rylee in 1996 and Logan in 1998.
In 2000, Ron started his own company, Ron’s Power Wash, and will always be known for making things “Ronnie K clean.”
Albeit wild, Ron will also forever be remembered for his tender heart and his unceasing thoughtfulness. Ron loved the simple moments like being at Grandma Mae's and sitting by the water and watching the moon rise over the rolling hills, as well as taking drives with Uncle Les.
Ron was always aware of everyone’s birthdays, anniversaries, and special occasions- making sure to send a card, make a call, and share it on Facebook. Maybe even more special were the random “thinking of you” cards he would send to his loved ones often. Ron was careful to never take any moment for granted and always made sure to capture the moment before it was over with a picture. This became much easier with front-facing cameras, SnapChat, and Facebook.
He could make even the most routine and ordinary moments feel special and noteworthy. Ron wore his heart on his sleeve, and was always looking for someone else he could help or encourage.
Ron enjoyed many things such as working, playing cards, riding his Harley, driving fast cars, having a beer, going to the races/derbys, watching his kids’ sports, and especially holding his grandson Coby K.
But more than anything else, Ron loved God, his family, and his friends. Ron was confirmed in the Christ Lutheran Church in Lignite and looked forward to his time at church each Sunday no matter what town he was in that week. He prayed often and relied on God always and constantly reminded his family to do the same.
Ron loved his family more than life itself and always made sure to tell them so. Not a single day went by that Ron didn’t text good day and I love you to his wife, sister, and kids. He was an amazing and very loving husband, father, brother, grandpa, uncle, son and friend.
Ron’s death was unexpected and has been excruciatingly painful for his family and friends, but as Ron always said, “God has perfect timing!” Ron truly lived each day like it was his last and was ready for whenever God called him home. His confidence and his faith has given a blanket of peace for his family and loved ones. Although the heartache will never leave, thankfully the pictures and memories will last us all until his family and friends meet again.
Ron is survived by his wife, Laura Peterson; his three children, Robin, Rylee and Logan; his grandson Coby, his three sisters, Rhonda, DeeDee and Roxanne; and many nieces and nephews, all of whom Ron spent his time loving, taking pictures of and playing cards with.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Darrel and Olive Peterson; his paternal grandparents, Harry and Alvina Peterson; his maternal grandparents, Hank and Mae Mariner; his father-in-law, Charlie Dowse; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services for Ronnie will be Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Sidney Church of Christ. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 29, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney.
Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.