Ronald "Ron" Keith Torgerson, 91, of Sidney, Montana passed away peacefully at the Sidney Health Center on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.
Ron was born on the farm near Bainville, Montana on June 11, 1930 to Ethyl (Simard) and Clarence Torgerson, the third of four sons.
Ron graduated from Bainville High School in 1948. He joined the Navy and having had Rheumatic fever as a child, was honorably discharged due to heart issues.
He married his high school sweetheart, Jean Scott in Bainville on Jan. 14, 1952.
Ron ventured into many various occupations. Farmer/Rancher, butcher and meat processing, house painting, water well drilling and snow plow operator (Roosevelt County). He was a rig hand at one of the very first oil rigs near Tioga, North Dakota. Ron had an amazing gift of making friends through his easy way of making conversation. With those qualities he found success in sales: insurance, farm machinery and equipment, real estate and auctioneering. He worked in the oil business for much of his life.
Ron and Jean lived in Bainville, Wolf Point and Miles City. Sidney became their final destination in the early 60’s where all four of their children graduated high school.
Ron made many memories hunting and fishing with his family and friends in Montana, North Dakota, Canada and Alaska. He was an excellent cook and taught his young bride how to cook as well, with baked beans being one of everyone’s favorite. God blessed him with the gift of hospitality and generosity.
Ron touched the lives of many, leaving an impression of love and gratitude for him in their hearts. Ron loved family and if you knew him, you were family.
Ron is survived by his children, Rod (Marci), Sandy (Tom) Picken, Gordon (Yvonne), Tammy (Doug) Galipeau, 12 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren, brother Gary (Laurel), sisters-in-law Dianna Briske, Carole Ann (Larry) Arpin, Denise (Bryce) Romo, brother-in-law Doug (Mavis) Sala, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ron was preceded in death by his father and mother, his wife Jean, his brothers and their wives, Robert (Audrey), Norman (Marge) and brother-in-law Larry Briske.
Memorial services for Ron will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at the Sidney Lutheran Brethren Church in Sidney with Pastor Mike Hussey officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Bainville Cemetery, Bainville, Montana under the care of the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney.
