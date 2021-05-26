Rosalea “Rosie” Joanne Christopher Thompson, 81, of Billings, Montana, passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 22, 2021, from natural causes.
Rosie was born June 3, 1939, to John Henry Christopher and Zelma Lillian Calhoun Christopher in Wichita, Kansas. After graduating from Goddard High School in Goddard, she attended Friends University in Wichita where she earned her associate’s degree. She met and married the love of her life, Henry “Hank” Thompson, on Dec. 15, 1957.
As entrepreneurs, the young couple started a family and their business Advanced Communications in Billings and later moved their business to Sidney, Montana.
Rosie was predeceased by her husband Hank and is survived by her two daughters Belinda Fox, of Kingston Springs, Tennessee and Jeanne Thompson-Raney, of Billings, Montana. She is also survived by four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The family will hold a private graveside service at the Sidney Cemetary in the future.