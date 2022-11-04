221106-obit-Gamache

Mass of the Christian Burial for Rose Marie Gamache, 91 of Sidney is at 10:00 A.M., Friday, November 4, 2022, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Sidney with Father Jim O’Neil as presider. Wake services will be at 6:00 P.M. on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney. Visitation will be on Thursday, November 3, 2022, from 10 AM to 5 PM, at the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Richland Memorial Park Cemetery, Sidney, MT under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney.

Rose passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Sidney Health Center, Sidney, MT.

