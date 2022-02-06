Rosella Marie Lee, 100, of Sidney, Montana passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Sidney Health Center Extended Care.
Rosella Marie Gertz was born on Sept. 15, 1921 in Max, North Dakota to Michael and Rosa. She was raised on the farm in Endres Township.
On Dec. 16, 1941, she married William Lee. They raised three children- Lyle, Laurel and Marilyn on their farm in Max.
After the passing of Willie, Rosella remained in Max until 1997. She then moved to Fairview, Montana to be closer to her daughters. She lived at the senior center for many years until eventually moving to The Lodge in Sidney.
While on her farm in Max, Rosella took great pride in her yard, garden and flowers. She was a great homemaker that truly enjoyed canning, baking, quilting and embroidering.
She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Economy Homemakers Club, 4-H leader, Our Saviors Lutheran Church and Zion Lutheran Church.
As her life slowed down, one of her favorite ways to pass the time was to call her friends and visit. She also enjoyed listening to her collection of Polka Records.
Rosella is survived by; her son, Lyle (Carole) and their children, Michael (LeNae) and their children, Collin and Greta; Shawna (Dan) Guinn, and their children, Dora and Alden; and Melissa. Her daughter; Laurel, and her children, Frederica (Mike) Dombrowski, and their children, Tristan and Madison; Tony (Kami) and their children, Hannah, Heidi, and Logan. Her son-in-law; Chuck Larson, and his children, Alan and Russell (Katelyn) Larson, and their son, Connor.
Rosella is preceded in death by her husband William, her daughter Marilyn and son-in-law, Fred.
A memorial service for Rosella will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 at Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney with Pastor Tim O’Shields officiating. Interment will be in the Max City Cemetery in Max, North Dakota under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney and Williston.
Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Rosella Lee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.