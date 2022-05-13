Rosemary Nesper (née Retterath) died peacefully in New Salem, ND, in the embrace of family and the care of the staff of Elm Crest Manor.
Born on a leap year, she was raised in Hazen, ND, and spent most of her life with her beloved husband Delmar and their family in Sidney, MT. In her later years, she and Del were able to return to and finally rest in the peaceful prairie from which they came.
Throughout her life, Rosemary embodied dedication to doing things well and with pride. Whether it be in her fulfilling work as a Radiology Tech at Sidney Health Center, her prize-winning hardanger , cooking holiday meals for family, or her devoted attention to the birds and flowers in her garden, she exemplified what is possible when hard work meets talent.
She exuded a quiet power and confidence that was evident to all who knew and loved her, and her wit, intelligence, grace, strength and capability served as a model to all. In a large and loving family, Rosemary was dedicated to making each person feel recognized, a quality that friends and colleagues treasured in her as well. Whether it be a thoughtful gift, a message of kindness or wisdom at the right moment, making your favorite sweet treat, or just-in-time help, Rosemary had a gift for making every interaction special and generously imbued with love. Rosemary found great joy in her friendships, her passions and projects, her career, and her faith, but above all her family.
Rosemary lived an intentional life, and her actions were all underwritten by her desire to live well and do what’s right. We will forever treasure her dry humor and sense of play, her kitchen, spotless but always full of snacks, and her endless curiosity. And we’ll always hear her voice, saying in her tongue-in-cheek way whenever we parted ways: “SLB!” (See ya, love ya, Bye!)
Women like Rosemary are the backbones of their families, their communities, and society, and we are all better for the example she gave us through her beautiful life.
She is preceded in death by her husband Delmar Nesper, and is survived by her daughter Linda Heringer, daughter and son-in-law Lori and Patrick Hammer, son and daughter-in-law Jay and Joyce Nesper, son and daughter-in-law Jeff and Lynda Nesper, daughter Lisa Petrie, and daughter LeiLani Nesper, as well as many precious grandchildren and great grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of Rosemary and Del in Sidney, Mt., at a later date, as requested by them. Inurnment will be in Sidney Cemetery.
