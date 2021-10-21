Roy Andrew Simonson, 88, of Williston, North Dakota, formerly of Sidney, Montana left this earth on Oct. 16, 2021.
Roy was born June 23, 1933 to parents Andrew Simonson and Lola (Violet) Simonson. He had one brother, Earl, and two sisters, Ruth and Laura.
Roy was raised on Shadwell Creek, near Sidney, Montana where his family homesteaded and ranched. In his teen years he played football as a guard for the Sidney Eagles. He graduated from Sidney High School in 1951.
After high school he joined the Army on June 3, 1951 where he belonged to the 82nd and 187th Airborne Division during the Korean War and served until May 4, 1954. Roy was a true American who believed in democracy and freedom and lived his life accordingly. He wore his airborne wings every day to demonstrate his love of country.
After his service in the Army, he returned home and met Coralee Myers and they were married on Sept. 15, 1954. Roy and Coralee made their first home in Klamath Falls, Oregon while he attended college to learn the trade of carpentry and cabinet making. After several moves Roy and Coralee settled in Yakima, Washington on a small irrigated farm. In addition to the farm, he owned a place on the edge of the South Fork Ahtanum Creek. Roy and Coralee raised four kids; Vicky, Chuck, Annette, and Jody on
the small farm which included, cows, horses, chickens, pigs, dogs, and cats. He loved the country life and all the animals.
In 1970, Roy’s father became ill so he moved back to Sidney, Montana to assist his father. While in Sidney he worked in the cabinet making business until 1978 when they moved to Williston, North Dakota. There he received a job at UND where he taught carpentry. Roy also taught Vo-Ag in Trenton, North Dakota and Richey, Montana. Roy was a teacher at heart and had lots of patience when teaching someone a skill.
While living in Williston, Roy lost his beloved wife Coralee to pulmonary fibrosis in the year 2005. Then Roy met his present wife, Evelyn Cartwright while dancing at the Moose in Williston and they were married on June 30, 2007. Roy and Evelyn moved to Dagmar, Montana on her family farm where Roy enjoyed spending time in the shop building furniture.
Roy was a member of the Sons of Norway and VFW. He even traveled to Norway to trace his roots.
Roy was larger than life and shared his stories and jokes with anyone he met. He was a true cowboy and lived his life accordingly. In 1950, the first Miles City Bucking Horse Sale, Roy participated in the bareback event. He always had a barn full of horses and shared his love of horses with his children and grandchildren.
Roy loved to take his grandchildren for sleigh rides at Christmas. He would also hook up the toboggan to the horse and pull the children through the hills and pastures.
Roy was generous to everyone. If someone needed help he was there to lend a hand. He enjoyed making furniture and cabinets for family members and friends. Roy was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and gardening. His other hidden talent was the ability to bake pies, bread and lefse. If anyone knows Roy you will remember his love of pie and ice cream.
Roy is survived by current wife, Evelyn; daughters, Vicky (Toby) and Jody (Todd) ; and son, Chuck; stepdaughters, Wendy (Mark), Tammy (Logan) , Jenny (Tyler); six grandchildren and nine step grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Andrew and Lola; wife, Coralee; brother, Earl; sisters, Laura and Ruth, and daughter Annette.
The family would like to thank the staff at Bethel Home for his care during his final days.
He will be greatly missed.
