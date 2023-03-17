Roy E. Kallevig Mar 17, 2023 Mar 17, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roy E. Kallevig passed away Wednesday, March 15th. Funeral service will be Tuesday, March 21st, at 10:00 a.m.The family service will be at the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel, Monday at 7:00 p.m. To plant a tree in memory of Roy Kallevig as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Business Load comments Submit Obituary We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Your Social Connection