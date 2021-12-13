ROY HARTLE OBIT

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Roy Melvin Hartle

July 8, 1931 — December 11, 2021

Roy Melvin Hartle, born on July 8, 1931, passed away late in the morning on Dec. 11, 2021 at the Billings Clinic in Billings, Montana.

Per his wishes, Roy will be cremated and interred with his wife’s ashes in the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, Montana on Thursday, Dec. 16 at noon.

His full obituary may be found at www.heights familyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.

To plant a tree in memory of Roy Hartle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments