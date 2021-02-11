Funeral services for Roy Zadow, 93 of Sidney are at 10 a.m., Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney with Tony SiFuentes officiating. Visitation is Tuesday, February 9, 2021 from 10 AM to 5 PM at Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Roy passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Sidney Health Center Extended Care.
Roy Lee Zadow was born in Sidney on September 15, 1927, to Erick and Mary (Bolte) Zadow. Roy went to school at Mt. Pleasant usually by car, sometimes walking, or riding with neighbors in a buggy or sled. Mt. Pleasant was a one room schoolhouse with about 20 kids, grade K-8. Roy grew up in a two-story house and remembered many cold winters in there. One winter, they closed up all the rooms in the house except the kitchen and lived that way for almost 6 weeks.
In 1945, he enlisted in the Navy and went to the Philippines. He got duty on a ship which was the USS Yokes. He was then transferred to Hawaii and then home for discharge in 1946.
In 1947, he married the love of his life, Peggy Obergfell, and in 1949 they had their son, Greg. In May of 1951, they moved to Erick Valley Farm where he lived for over 40 years. They had a few cattle then switched over to sheep. The last 20 years they raised and fed hogs. About 1954 Roy and Peggy stated working at Yellowstone Livestock. Roy weighed and pinned back the cattle while he was there, and retired from the livestock in 1976.
1n 1992, they bought their house in town where he lived until the end of 2020. For the past month, he resided at Extended Care in Sidney along with Peggy. Roy enjoyed western movies and woodworking in his shop. He also liked to play guitar. Two songs in particular that we heard over and over were, “Walk the Line”, and “Ring of Fire” by Johnny Cash.
Roy is survived by; his wife, Peggy, of 73 years; his son, Greg; his granddaughters, Marie Ann, Katie, and Kali; his great granddaughters, Margaret, Megan, Marie, and Madison.
Roy is preceded in death by; his parents, Erick and Mary; his brother, Earl; his sisters-in-law, Agnes, Shirley, and Bette; his brothers-in-law, Jerry, Gussie, and Orville; and his daughter-in-law, Gloria.