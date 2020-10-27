Royce W. Perrett, of rural Wibaux, recently passed away at the age of 96. He was born in the Nebraska Sandhills on December 4, 1923 and died on October 10, 2020 in Billings, Montana, following an ATV accident.
He was a true American cowboy and cattle rancher as well as a WWII Navy veteran, a Masonic Lodge and Eastern Star officer, 4-H leader, rodeo performer/board member/timer, loving father of three children and a devoted husband to Nell (Andersen) for 70 years.
Royce spent the first third of his life in the Hyannis and Gordon areas of Nebraska, the next 30 years in Isabel, South Dakota, and the final three decades on the Blue Mountain Ranch outside of Wibaux, Montana, where he worked for the Gartner-Denowh Angus Ranch. Royce enjoyed collecting western memorabilia, especially spurs and bits, playing cribbage and cards with friends and family, and assisting Nell in her quilt making while he continued to ranch.
Royce was preceded in death by Nell and is survived by sons Marc (wife Laurie) and Jerry, daughter Barb Lutz (husband Arny), granddaughters Megan Huber (husband Andy) and Courtney Pushcar (husband Shaun), five great grandchildren and brother Neale (wife Mary Ann).
Due to COVID, a memorial service is postponed until the Spring of 2021.