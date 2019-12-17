Ruth B. Schwartzenberger, 85, of Great Falls passed away on December 10, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Community Presbyterian Church in Fairview, MT.
Ruth was born on March 17, 1934 in Beulah, ND, to Adolf and Bertha (Froscher) Reiter. She was raised in Hazen, ND until the family moved to Fairview, MT, where she graduated from 8th grade. She would continue to live in the Fairview and Sidney area for 64 years.
Ruth was married 3 times, first to Clifford Green whom she met in Alexander, ND. The two were joined in marriage on September 15, 1948. Later she would meet Larry Falkenhagen in Fairview, MT, who she married on September 17, 1960. Finally she met Matt Schwartzenberger in Sidney and the two were wed on November 17, 1971 and remained together until his passing.
Ruth was a waitress and cook. She worked at multiple cafes in Sidney throughout the years, but her longest stint was as a cook at East Fairview School for 23 years. During the summer months Ruth cooked for the migrant programs. She had multiple recognitions and awards for cooking at East Fairview School.
Throughout her life she had many interests and passions; cards, Tri-Ominos, word search puzzles, reading, baking for others, TOPS, Girl Scouts, crocheting and embroidering, to name a few. She was also a Sunday school teacher. She was always very proud of her children and family. She instilled the value of education, making sure all her kids graduated from high school.
She leaves behind her sons; Bruce (Florene) Green of Billings, MT, Bob (Deb) Green of Pierre, SD, and Richard Green of Lancaster, PA; daughters, Patricia Sotelo of Fairview, MT, and Sheryl (John) Jackson of Great Falls, MT; brother, Floyd Usselman of Fairview, MT; 15 grandchildren; numerous great and great-great grandchildren.
Ruth goes on to join her mother, Bertha; stepfather, Amos Usselman; father, Adolf Reiter; husband, Matt Schwartzenberger; daughter, Diane Falkenhagen Stout; and sister in law, Kathy Usselman.