Samuel Cook, 86, of Mesa, AZ, was called to his eternal home on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 following a recent illness. He passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones. At Sam’s request, cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be held at Legacy Funeral Home- 4403 E Broadway Rd., Mesa, AZ, Sunday Feb. 23 at 3 p.m.
Sam was born in Fairview, MT on Dec. 18, 1933 to Pete Cook and Lydia (Zailer) Cook. He was united in marriage to Alda Mae Stordahl in 1953 and in 1956 enlisted in the Air Force. They had two children, Janet and Steven, and enjoyed military life for his 20 years of service.
After Sam’s Air Force retirement, he began a 20-year career with Blue Rock-Pepsi Cola in Sidney and Miles City, MT. When Sam retired again, they made their home in Fairview, MT, followed by Billings, MT until 2011, when they made their final move to Mesa.
Sam was happiest spending time with family, especially game nights. He was always ready to take a risk with the dice. He enjoyed crosswords every morning, jigsaw puzzles and family photos on his iPad. He adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren. We will always remember his quick sense of humor and his sweet and gentle ways. He left a legacy of kindness, laughter and love.
Sam is remembered with love by his daughter Janet (Tim) Fedora, Mesa, AZ; his son Steven (Jodie) Cook, Sioux Falls, SD; his grandchildren Cole (Angie) Fedora, Bethany (Spencer) Loomis, Sam and Camille Cook; great grandchildren Bensyn and Emery Loomis and Barrett Fedora. He is preceded in death by the love of his life, Alda.
At Sam’s request, cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be held at Legacy Funeral Home- 4403 E Broadway Rd., Mesa, AZ, Sunday Feb. 23 at 3 p.m.