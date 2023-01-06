Services are pending for the spring of 2023. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.

Sandra Papka, 68 of Sidney, MT passed away on January 1, 2023 at CHI St Alexius in Bismarck, ND with family by her side.

