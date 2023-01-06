Sandra Papka, 68 Jan 6, 2023 14 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services are pending for the spring of 2023. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.Sandra Papka, 68 of Sidney, MT passed away on January 1, 2023 at CHI St Alexius in Bismarck, ND with family by her side. To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Papka as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sidney Condolence Sandra Papka Mt Funeral Home Nd Load comments Submit Obituary We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Your Social Connection