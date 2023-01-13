Sandra Papka, 68

Services are pending for the spring of 2023. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is assisting the family. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Sandra (Sandy) Viola Papka, 68 of Sidney, MT, died Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023 at CHI St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck, ND with her two loving children by her side.
Born in Plentywood, MT, she was the daughter of Bob and Eva Brown. She attended schools in Plentywood, MT. She started her work in the restaurant business at the young age of 14. She worked at the City Cafe in Fairview, MT and was a bartender at the Hotel Albert in the evenings, all while working as a welder’s helper during the day. After moving back to Sidney, she worked at the Mint Cafe, The Lalonde Hotel, the M&M Cafe, and the South 40 before buying her own restaurant Sadie’s in 2006.
She loved her children and family endlessly, and had many of her children's friends that called her ma as well. She never let any neighborhood kids go hungry, as she always made enough food to feed the whole neighborhood! She also never missed an evening call from her mother. She loved her little min pin Lucky Belle who kept her company always. In 2016, she fell ill, and her body just never fully recovered from multiple infections and surgeries.
Surviving her is her daughter Melanie of Sidney, MT, her son Brandon Nelson of Sidney, MT, her loving mother Eva Brown of Plentywood, MT, her sisters Dianna Peplinski of Plentywood, MT, and Rosalie Juve of Wolf Point, MT, and her brother Neal Brown of Bynum, TX. Grandsons Josh Aisenbrey of Sidney, MT, and Jaret Aisenbrey of Sidney, MT and numerous, nieces, nephews, and friends from all over the states.
She was preceded in death by her father Bob Brown, second husband Gene Papka, brother in law Ervin (Pep) Peplinski, her paternal grandparents Viola and Joseph Brown, and her maternal grandparents Rosa and Fred Hoffarth.
