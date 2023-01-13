Sandra Papka, 68

Services are pending for the spring of 2023. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is assisting the family. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

Sandra (Sandy) Viola Papka, 68 of Sidney, MT, died Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023 at CHI St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck, ND with her two loving children by her side.

