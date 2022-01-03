Sandra “Sandy” K. Savelkoul, 79, of Sidney, Montana passed away on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 surrounded by her family.
Sandy was born on Nov. 6, 1942 in Kenmare, North Dakota to Warren and Myrtle Harris. She grew up in Kenmare and married Edward Savelkoul on May 16, 1964. They made their home in Kenmare until 1972 when they moved to Bowman, North Dakota. After a few years in Bowman, they moved to their forever home in Sidney in 1974.
Sandy worked for Stockman Bank in Sidney and retired after 28 years with the Bank. She enjoyed her bowling league, softball and her Friday Girls Nights at the Ranger. Sandy chased her children around the country as they migrated away from Montana, from Arizona to Alaska to visit and enjoy the kids and grandchildren. By the summer of 2011 all of her children returned to reside in the local area and she was once again able to sit in the garage or on the back deck and enjoy the entire family back at family home for holidays and birthdays.
Sandy and Ed were blessed with three children, Julie, Scott and Michael. Sandy said the greatest accomplishment of her life was the family that her and Ed had built. She was most proud of her children and grandchildren and was recently blessed with her first great grandson.
She is survived by her husband Ed; her daughter, Julie (Lonnie) Herman of Sidney; sons, Scott (Robbie) Savelkoul of Culbertson, Montana and Michael Savelkoul of Sidney; grandchildren, Zachary Savelkoul, Isiah Savelkoul, Evan Herman and Natalie Savelkoul; and great-grandson, Kyler Savelkoul.
Sandy was also lucky enough to inherit another five grandchildren; Robin Herman, Chance Herman, Stephanie Savelkoul, Ashley Frenick and Blake Frenick.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents; Warren and Myrtle Harris; her brother, Mackley Harris; and her grandson, Isaac Savelkoul.
Funeral services for Sandy are at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Sidney with Pastor David Huskamp officiating. Interment will be in the Sidney Cemetery under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. A gathering will follow the Interment at the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church. Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour before services at the church.
Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
